Warm and breezy weekend

More clouds Friday

Southerly winds continued to bring more humidity and warmer temperatures. The resultant rain was relatively light and coverage was scattered thanks to a lack of a strong trigger. Highs Friday were above normal and topped out in the 70s. Even warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Today’s warmth…

Partly cloudy skies and southerly winds will allow highs to soar into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Our dry weather today is just temporary with rain chances increasing for Sunday.

Sunday t-storms…

A new frontal boundary will set up east to west just north of the La Crosse area, and it could trigger showers and t-storms for Sunday afternoon. We will be monitoring for any threat of hail and high winds. Highs should still reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. More t-storms will likely follow into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Medium range forecast…

The forecast for late may into the first few days of June will favor above normal temperatures.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues. Oak and total tree counts will rise a bit for the next couple of days. Pine tree pollens will be low but on the rise over the next several days.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden