Arrest made in Minneapolis shooting that killed 2, wounded 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say one person has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday left two people dead and eight more wounded. Police spokesman John Elder says a 23-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested and booked on probable cause murder charges in the shooting near the Monarch nightclub. He has not been formally charged. A preliminary investigation shows that that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal confrontation. Both individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. The man in custody was one of two shooters at the scene. Police say the other gunman was killed in the shootout.