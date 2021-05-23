Great meal for a great cause

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) No definitive word so far about Oktoberfest in La Crosse this year. But, board president Kelly Wilde says, "We're optimistic."

In the meantime, the Oktoberfest spirit is alive and well.

One example is an upcoming event sponsored by the Gemutlichkeit Foundation. That organization promotes Oktoberfest spirit all year.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Foundation is sponsoring an event called Forks and Pork. It's designed to raise money to create scholarships for high school students.

You can purchase tickets for a meal including pork ribeye with a balsamic glaze, buttered corn, baked potato with sour cream and butter along with a dinner roll.

The meal is prepared by the Pogreba Restaurant. Tickets are $16 and available through oktoberfestusa.com.

It's a drive-up event from 5:00 until 7:30 PM at the south side Oktoberfest grounds back gate located on Front Street in La Crosse.