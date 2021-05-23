India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

NEW DELHI (AP) — Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the infection could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic. Federal minister Sadananda Gowda says nearly 9,000 cases have been reported in India so far, leading to a shortage of the drug used to treat the condition. Gowda didn’t share the number of fatalities, but local media have said more than 250 have died because of the disease.