No court decision on Suez Canal’s claim over massive vessel

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given ship that blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship’s owners are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the Ever Given ran aground and how much compensation should be paid. The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to rule on the canal authorities’ demands for compensation from Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the ship’s Japanese owner, according to a defense lawyer representing the ship’s owners.