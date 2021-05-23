Pandemic has fueled eating disorder surge in teens, adults

The pandemic created treacherous conditions for eating disorders, leading to a surge of new cases and relapses that is not abating as restrictions are loosened and COVID-19 cases subside in many places. Doctors and other specialists say many hospital beds are full. Waiting lists for outpatient treatment are bulging. And teens and adults seeking help for eating disorders are often finding it takes months to get an appointment. Many programs report a doubling in cases to levels they’ve never seen. Hospitalizations in severely affected teens are up too. Social distancing, isolation and disruption in normal routines all have contributed.