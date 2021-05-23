Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

More Storms Sunday

High temperatures on Sunday were in the 70s with scattered rain showers. Southerly winds have continued to usher in warmth and moisture to the region. This will result in showers and thunderstorms as we go through the overnight hours. We are not expecting any severe weather as of this moment.

Monday Warmth

Expect a few showers on your Monday morning, but those will exit the region by the afternoon. A frontal boundary will lift northward and this will allow our high temperatures on Monday afternoon to soar into the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and t-storms will re-enter the picture as we head into the evening hours on Monday. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday T-Storms

We are watching Tuesday closely as there is a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are possible. Stay weather aware as this situation develops.

Cooler Weather on the way

We are looking at high temperatures in the 60s by the end of the upcoming week. We could be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday morning.

Pollen Forecast

The Pollen season continues. Trees and Oak counts are in the medium category, while Pine is in the low category.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden