Senior uses a billboard to invite the entire town to his grad party

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Jacob Melgosa rented a billboard on Highway 35 to invite people to his high school graduation celebration on Saturday.

"The billboard thought clicked and I was just like 'I've got to do it', you know?" The Prairie du Chien High School senior said. "I don't really care how many people show up I think it's just great that it's happening. It'll be fun."

The $725 rental billboard fee seemed expensive to his mother Jennifer Melgosa--even though Jacob paid for it himself.

"At first I thought it was the biggest waste of money--ever," Jennifer said. "And then I thought well after a year of COVID and not much else happening I guess it's kind of funny and a good way to go out with a bang."

The billboard company thought it was unique so they cut the fee to $500.

Fran Gilbert is a longtime friend of the family who is hosting the grad party on Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"He's a good kid," Gilbert said. "It's good to get people back together, have parties again and do what you want to do."

They are serving tacos, tamales, popcorn and cotton candy.

"I want anyone to feel invited," Jacob said. "They're welcome. I don't care if there just there for free food. Why not? I enjoy the company."

"This is a total Jacob thing," Jennifer said. "Anybody who knows him understands."

He used an app to generate a different phone number so it is not his cell on display for everyone to see on Highway 35.

Prairie du Chien High School's graduation ceremony is the next day on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m.