CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. The right-hander was pulled from Saturday’s game against Cleveland before the sixth inning. Maeda has been bothered by the injury in previous starts, so manager Rocco Baldelli said the decision was made to give him some time off. Infielder Nick Gordon was called up from Triple-A St. Paul.