American journalist working for Myanmar magazine detained

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar has been detained by the authorities there. Frontier Myanmar, which publishes in both English and Burmese and also online, says Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon’s airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia. The magazine says it does not know why Fenster was been detained. The junta that took power in February has arrested about 80 journalists, roughly half of whom remain detained awaiting charges or trial.