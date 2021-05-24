Steffenhagen retires as G-E-T football coach

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) Another longtime head football coach fromt he area is stepping down.

G-E-T's Jon Steffenhagen is retiring from coaching and teaching the school announced on Monday.

Steffenhagen led one of the most successful programs in the area.

In his 25 seasons as head coach the Red Hawks won 10 Coulee Conference titles and qualified for the playoffs 20 times.

He also served as G-E-T's powerlifting coach where his teams won 9 state titles.

Before that, Steffenhagen coached at West Salem High School, Winona State University and at his alma mater, UW-La Crosse under Roger Harring.

Steffenhagen was a member of the 1985 NAIA national championship team at UW-L.

Last week, longtime Bangor head coach Rick Muellenberg handed in his resignation.