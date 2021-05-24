AP source: Rodgers doesn’t attend Packers’ 1st day of OTAs

GREEN BAY (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday.

These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past.

ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team on Monday.

Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP doesn't want to return to the Packers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers.