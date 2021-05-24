Bad reputation: British Museum takes new look at Rome’s Nero

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum’s new exhibition on the Roman Emperor Nero opens with a piece of fake news from the ancient world. Visitors are greeted with an image of Peter Ustinov as Nero in the movie “Quo Vadis” strumming a lyre. It’s a famous image of the cruel tyrant who notoriously fiddled while Rome burned. But that story is a myth, part of two millennia of negative depictions that the exhibition sets out to challenge. “Nero: The Man Behind the Myth” opens to the public Thursday, six months later than originally planned as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It runs until Oct. 24.