Bishop Callahan asks for Father James Altman’s resignation

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Catholic Priest Father James Altman spoke in his sermon Sunday, which is available on YouTube, that the Bishop of the La Crosse Diocese requested his resignation.

Father Altman cited his recent 'divisive' remarks as the basis for the Bishop Callahan's request and stated "I am ineffective".

Father Altman, priest at St. James the Less church on the north side of La Crosse, said he will contest the resignation request and employ a canon lawyer to aid in his appeal.

"While we are contesting Bishop's request...and we are...he could in theory appoint a parish administer whilst I remain a pastor without duties until the appeal goes through Rome," Father Altman said. "Which could take up to a year or more."

Since his Sunday's sermon, a Christian crowdfunding effort on GiveSendGo.com is underway to support Father Altman's legal defense. So far over $95,800 has been raised.