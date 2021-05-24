Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago made the announcement Monday. The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step aside after its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board and was reinstating Pfleger as the south side parish’s pastor.