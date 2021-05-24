Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park reopens after floods

COON VALLEY, WIS. (WXOW) - From 2017-2019, floods ran rapid causing significant destruction in Coon Valley. Mother nature may have halted a game they love, but couldn't dampen their spirit.

On Sunday, the first baseball game was played on Veterans Memorial Park in over three years.

After countless hours of work, it's time to play ball.

"Everybody knows, Coon Valley is notorious for their baseball and I'm proud to say baseball is back in Coon Valley. It took a long hard road, but we finally did it," said village president, Karl Henrichsen.

The ballpark washed away numerous times, but there was never a thought about changing location for the rebuild because of the rich history.

"Everyone knows about the tradition down here. There's been a few graduates that have seen major league play. Everyone from the restaurant owners, to the baseball association, they all helped chip in in their own way and they're helping bring back baseball to this community," said long time Coon Valley ball player, Jeff Raasch.

It may be safe to say a flood will come back. No one knows when, but they do know the field will hold its ground.

"We've rebuilt the entire park up higher to handle any water that comes up. When it recedes, it'll go down better than just sitting out in the outfield pooling like a lake," said park board president, Roger Niedfeldt.

The new and improved field is home to the Chaseburg Coon Valley Blues and the Westby Norsemen.