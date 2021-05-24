Skip to Content

Designer David Rockwell offers a guide to his creativity

11:37 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As the nation gingerly emerges from quarantine, designer David Rockwell is offering some tips on how that can look in book form. His “Drama” is sort of a mood board for the way Rockwell sees the world and offers ideas for a new post-COVID-19 world. “Drama” is firmly at the intersection of theater and architecture, using examples from inside and outside the firm to tease out fundamental concepts both disciplines share. Infused throughout the book is a relentlessly optimistic view that life can be made better and more beautiful if we design better spaces, especially where people meet. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content