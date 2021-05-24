Skip to Content

Families separated at Mexico border build new American life

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe and her teenage sons are trying to rebuild their lives together. They were separated under a former “zero-tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. Now one of the first families reunited under President Joe Biden’s administration, they live in Philadelphia. Starting over means daily hugs and kisses and the relief of seeing each other each morning. But it also means trying to make ends meet and living with the scars of the past.

Associated Press

