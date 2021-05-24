Humidity with storm chances extends into the new week

Allow a few extra minutes to travel this morning with patchy dense fog throughout the region. Fog will lift throughout the day but the muggy air will continue for a few more days. Temperatures range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

The gray skies will last throughout the day with peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will climb to the warm and humid 80s with a warm front lifting north across Wisconsin.

Associated with the warm front is a low pressure system. This system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin as the day moves along. As a cold front encounters unstable air in Minnesota storms will fire up this evening. Strong storms are possible but are trending to stay north and west of La Crosse. Large hail and lighting are the main threats. Few showers and thunderstorms will slide through the region overnight.

On Tuesday, the cold front associated with the low pressure system will set up just ahead of the region. This will give the region another hot and humid day as well as a better chance for severe thunderstorms. Storms will develop in the evening with the threat of isolated tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail.

Cool, less humid air makes a return behind the cold front. Wednesday will be a quiet and calm day, which will be much needed after the soaking pattern. Under the sunshine and calm winds highs will return to the seasonal 70s.

The workweek will end off with more soaking rains. This round of rainfall will not bring muggy air or the risk for severe weather. More details on the good dose of rainfall to end the week will come as the week proceeds - stay tuned!

Stay safe!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett