Italy’s Eurovision song winner tests negative for drugs

ROME (AP) — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Maneskin has tested negative for drug use. The European Broadcasting Union says that should put an end to speculation that had tarnished the band’s victory. EBU said Monday it came to the conclusion after it reviewed all the available footage of the TV broadcast Saturday night and saw the negative results of Maneskin singer Damiano David’s voluntarily drug test. Rumors had swirled on social media that David had snorted coke when he was seen leaning awkwardly over a table during the live TV broadcast. David immediately rejected the claim, saying he never uses drugs and that he was leaning over because his guitarist had broken a glass.