Judge agrees to unseal Fulton absentee ballots for audit

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday agreed to unseal absentee ballots to allow for an audit of November election results in Georgia’s most populous county. The ruling stems from a lawsuit against Fulton County that alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper counting. The judge said he’ll order county officials to scan the more than 145,000 ballots and produce high resolution images. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the plaintiffs plan to use those images to determine whether the ballots were completed by hand or machine to determine their legitimacy.