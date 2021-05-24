Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s ambassador to the European Union and a pivotal witness in 2019 impeachment proceedings has sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an effort to recoup $1.8 million in legal fees. Gordon Sondland alleges in the lawsuit that Pompeo had committed to reimburse his legal expenses after he was subpoenaed by House Democrats to testify in an impeachment case that accused then-President Donald Trump of withholding military aid from Ukraine while demanding an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. He says Pompeo reneged on the promise. A Pompeo spokesperson calls the lawsuit “ludicrous.”