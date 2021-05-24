Man drowns while swimming in Mississippi River

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A man swimming in the Mississippi River with his family has drowned in Grant County. Sheriff’s officials say 63-year-old Mitchell Hochhausen, of rural Potosi, his wife and two of their grandchildren were on a sand beach island on the east side of the river near Potosi Point Saturday afternoon. Authorities say Hochhausen swam out into the river to retrieve an item that had floated away from them. Officials say Hochhausen had turned around to swim back but was unable to make it to shallow water and went under before someone in a boat could get to him.