More Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Warm Monday

High temperatures across the La Crosse region on Monday were in the 70s and 80s. Southerly winds have continued to usher in warmth. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. We are not expecting any severe weather.

More Storms Tuesday

Expect a higher chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on your Tuesday as a result of a cold front. There is a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are possible. Stay weather aware as this situation develops.

Cooler weather on the way

We are looking at high temperatures in the 50s by the end of the upcoming week. We could be waking up to temperatures in the 40s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Along with the cooler temperatures, expect dreary conditions with rain showers across the region.

Pollen Forecast

The Pollen season continues. Trees and Oak counts are in the High category, while Pine is in the low category.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden