New this week: ‘Friends’ again, Mike Tyson doc & ‘Cruella’

This week’s new entertainment releases include DMX’s first posthumous album, the documentary “Moby Doc” and the gang from “Friends” getting together again. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer recall old times in a special reunion, with guests including David Beckham and Cindy Crawford. “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday, is a live-action movie loosely tied “101 Dalmatians” starring Emma Stone about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion. And boxing great Mike Tyson is getting the documentary treatment in a two-part ABC News special called “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.”