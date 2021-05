ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers get back on track with an 8-0 win over Holmen.

After losing their last two games, the Hilltoppers responded on Monday as they scored 8 runs off of 8 hits.

Bryce Hoeft gets his second win on the mound and finished with 6 K's.

Onalaska will play Aquinas on Thursday, May 27th.

Holmen will play Central on Tuesday, May 25th.