Person drowns in Black River Falls hotel pond

Updated
Last updated today at 2:34 pm
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) – A person died when they tried to swim across a pond at a hotel in Black River Falls.

It happened on Sunday morning at 3:10 at the Best Western on Oasis Road.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old mane from Wasilla, Alaska, tried swimming across the pond, went underwater, and never came back up.

After an hour of searching the male was found in the pond. Life-saving measures were not successful.

