Poland’s energy giant defies EU court ruling to close mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland have defied an injunction by the top European Union court, saying that the ordered closure of a major brown coal mine would shake the nation’s energy system and lay off thousands of employees. The development minister said Poland would not shut the lignite mine in Turow, on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, but instead was engaged in intensive diplomatic and legal efforts to secure undisturbed operation of the mine and connected power plant. The EU’s Court of Justice on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop operation at the mine after Prague complained that it drained groundwaters from Czech territory.