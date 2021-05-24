Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two people have died in a fiery crash in Des Moines after the car they were in fled a traffic stop, then crashed. Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the car on suspicion of speeding. Investigators say the car fled, and the deputy gave chase until he lost the car. A pedestrian later told the deputy there had been a crash just north of River Drive Park, and police say it was the same car that had fled the stop. The car was engulfed in flames by the time first responders reached it. The two people in the car died at the scene.