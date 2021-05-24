Suspect in court after fire destroys re-created cabin

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has appeared in court to face a charge he set a fire that destroyed a cabin built as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Appearing via Zoom, 36-year-old Jason Fosse of Clarksville shook his head as Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael read an arson charge against him and entered a not guilty plea for him. The News and Tribune reports bond was set at $25,000 court cash. A public defender will be appointed to represent him. Fosse is charged in connection with the Thursday destruction of a cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site.