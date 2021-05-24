Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty. The Sioux City Journal reports that 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder count, as well as going armed with intent and two drug counts. Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady earlier pleaded not guilty to willful injury and serious assault.