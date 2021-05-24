UPDATE: Trooper injured in I-94 crash; interstate remains closed

UPDATE:

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) – According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, three people, including a State Patrol trooper, were injured in this crash and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not currently known.

The sheriff’s office says a trooper was inside her squad conducting a traffic stop when a passing driver ran into her squad, which pushed the squad into the vehicle she had pulled over.

The interstate remains closed.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) – A portion of Interstate 94 is closed due to a crash in Eau Claire County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes of the highway are closed at mile marker 74. That is just east of Eau Claire.

A News 18 reporter on scene says a State Patrol vehicle is involved in the crash and damaged.

The alternate route set up directs traffic off Interstate 94 at Highway HH, west to Highway 53 north and then back to Interstate 94.

The closure is expected to last for more than two hours.