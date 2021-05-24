US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is ordering a Hong Kong company to pay seven Chinese construction workers $5.4 million for forcing them to work long hours building a casino in dangerous conditions on the U.S. Pacific island of Saipan. The ruling covers lost income and future lost income, payments for emotional distress, pain and suffering as well as punitive damages. The company Imperial Pacific International didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment sent to an email address on its website. The judge’s ruling found one plaintiff was denied medical care after he suffered burns to his leg on the construction site.