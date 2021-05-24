Whitmer administration rescinds rule she violated at bar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has rescinded a rule limiting restaurant tables to no more than six people. The move comes a day after she apologized for violating the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar. The Democratic governor has said tables at the Landshark Bar & Grill were pushed together as more people arrived in her party of fully vaccinated people. A revised order no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1. The state health department issued it Monday. Whitmer announced last week the planned easing of capacity restrictions but didn’t specify if other changes were coming.