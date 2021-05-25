Anonymous donor pledges to match donations to the Make A House A Home Fund

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An anonymous donor announced they would match all community donations made to the Salvation Army's Make A House A Home Fund.

The resident stated they would match all contributions of up to $5,000 through June 5. The fund aims to support new homeowners in the community that cannot afford living necessities, such as a washer, dryer, cleaning supplies, cribs, strollers, mattresses, and more.

Corps Officer Major Jeff Richardson said the organization felt blessed to receive such an incredible donation.

"Support from our great community allows us to stay focused on our mission of doing the most good for others in need," said Major Richardson.

All those wishing to make a donation can do so through the organization's Virtual Match Day Site. Community members can also deliver their contributions in-person, via mail, or by calling the organization.