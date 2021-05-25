Arkansas school apologizes for inaccuracies in yearbook

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — School leaders in northwest Arkansas are apologizing for inaccuracies printed in a junior high school yearbook, including a current events section that said former President Donald Trump was not impeached. The Lincoln Junior High School yearbook also described racial injustice protests following the killing of George Floyd as “Black Lives Matter riots.” Fort Smith TV station KFSM reports that the yearbook describes the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol as “Trump supporters protest at the Capitol.” Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for the second time following the Jan. 6 attack but was acquitted by the Senate. The school says any student who bought the yearbook can get a full refund.