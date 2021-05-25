Armani, Dolce & Gabbana to go live for Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week will remain mostly digital for menswear previews in June, with just three fashion houses opting to host guests in their showrooms as international travel just begins to resume amid the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Etro plan to present live shows with guests during fashion week, which is scheduled for June 18-22. A total of 63 brands are preparing new collections for the spring-summer 2022 previews. The Milan fashion chamber on Tuesday projected a 15%-20% increase in 2021 revenues compared with 2020, when revenues for clothing generated by Italian fashion houses plunged by nearly a quarter to $63 billion due to the effects of the pandemic.