Avoca homicide suspect heard ‘evil voices’ telling him to kill mother, dog

AVOCA (WKOW) -- A man in custody for the suspected murder of his mother May 10 told investigators he heard voices in his head telling him to kill his mother and dog in order to find peace.



Sean Pickett, 21, appeared in-person for an Iowa County Court hearing Monday and faced charges of first degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. Authorities say Pickett killed his mother, 54-year old Susan Pickett and the family dog sometime between May 9 and May 10 at the Avoca home he shared with his mother.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in Iowa County by Avoca police chief Dan Carey, Pickett first told investigators his mother's boyfriend held him hostage before killing his mother, Susan, and dog, Chico. Police found both the woman and the dog deceased, with blood all over the room.

When investigators didn't believe him, he quickly revised his account.

"The evil in my head said I had to kill my mom and Chico in order to go to peace. In order to find rest. There was people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest," Pickett told Carey.

Pickett confirmed he killed his mother and dog with a metal bar and a knife. An independent autopsy confirmed that Susan Pickett died from blunt force head trauma, while the dog suffered multiple stab wounds.



Judge Margaret Koehler verified Monday Pickett understood the charges against him and their range of penalties. But there was no other discussion of Pickett's mental health.



Avoca neighbors tell our Madison affiliate that police were summoned to the residence in the days before the homicide after Pickett maintained there were people underneath the home. Carey has yet to respond to a request for comment on the police response and its outcome.

Pickett's bail is $100,000 that also requires GPS tracking and prohibiting him from leaving Wisconsin if released on bond.