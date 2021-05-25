Boris Johnson’s former ally Cummings slams UK virus response

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being accused of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. The allegations come not from opposition politicians but from Dominic Cummings, the volatile adviser who until late last year was Johnson’s most powerful and trusted aide. Cummings has directed a torrent of criticism at Johnson’s Conservative government on Twitter, accusing it of sticking with a policy of “herd immunity” until it was too late to prevent draconian lockdowns and many deaths. On Wednesday he plans to make the claims in person, testifying on live television to lawmakers investigating Britain’s handling of COVID-19. The government denies Cummings’ allegations.