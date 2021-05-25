Conservation officer killed while on duty is identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the state conservation officer who died while on duty when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says 39-year-old Sarah Grell, of Cohasset, was killed Monday morning while driving north of Grand Rapids. The patrol says Grell’s pickup was hit broadside by the semi in Lawrence Township about 8:30 a.m. A 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving the semi.