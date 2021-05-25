COVID vaccination opportunities in La Crosse and Winona

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People who are 12 or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at locations in either La Crosse or Winona.

Weber Health said that they're expanding its appointment-free clinic hours to allow more people to get immunized against the virus.

Their clinic is located at 333 Front St. North in La Crosse. It's open during these hours:

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday and Fridays: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian accompany them to the visit.

Vaccinations are available at no cost. Health insurance is not required.

Winona Health has a vaccination clinic scheduled on Thursday afternoon, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccinations using the Pfizer vaccine are available for anyone 12 or older.

Those wanting vaccinations can either schedule an appointment or walk in. People who want to schedule an appointment are asked to fill out a vaccination request form on the Winona Health website. Anyone unable to fill out the online form can call 507-454-3650 to leave a name and number for a return call with a scheduled time.

The clinic is located at the Parkview Office Building at 825 Mankato Avenue adjacent to the hospital.

Winona County Public Health hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May

29.

This clinic happens during the Lake Park Drive-In Music and Movies Series at the Lake Park Bandshell, 113 Lake Park Drive in Winona.

It's open to anyone age 12 or older with both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines distributed. Those ages 12-17 are eligible for only the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic runs from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Winona County Health asks that people pre-register at this link: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5616629073

Anyone needing assistance with registration can call 507-457-6375. The number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.