Explore La Crosse opens new location as tourism industry looks to recover

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Explore La Crosse held an open house for their new Visitors Information & Welcome Center on Tuesday afternoon. The center is located at 123 South 7th Street in La Crosse.

The center offers information on what to explore in the La Crosse area, from historic downtown to Grandad Bluff. Additionally, Explore La Crosse is gearing up for the return of tourists after a year in a pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, La Crosse County generated $281.4 million in direct visitor spending in 2019. In the following year, the number declined by around 30%.

Employment in La Crosse's tourism industry dropped from 4,535 to 3,452. As reopening continue, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse, A.J. Frels, has high hopes for summer and the rest of the year.

"Tourism is starting to ramp back up, we have great hope and expectation. We're excited to see the trend starting to grow." Frels said.

La Crosse's access to waterways and outdoor activities helped the tourism industry during the pandemic. The WIAA State Track Meet is returning to La Crosse this year and may generate additional revenue for local businesses as well.

Tourism information can be found here: https://explorelacrosse.com/