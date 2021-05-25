George Floyd’s legacy impacts Onalaska community

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - George Floyd's legacy made it possible for community leader Cecil Adams to make his community safer for Black people who did not feel protected by the police.

One year after Floyd's murder, Adams said he felt that the majority of police officers have his best interest at heart.

"Now they're kneeling, talking and treating you as an individual and as a human and not a threat," Adams said.

He does not believe law enforcement agencies should be abolished.

"Oh that's ridiculous," Adams said. "That's like saying all doctors don't know what they're doing because one mis-diagnosed. So you don't get rid of the doctors and you better not ever get rid of the police."

Two weeks ago Adams' car overheated on the highway and an officer made sure he was okay, but Adams was nervous at first.

"I mean it could've gone south really bad if he was a racist individual," Adams said. "So I think he really knew by my actions that I was leery. He wanted to calm me down, that calmed him down and it was an incident free altercation which was great."

This de-escalated change is what Adams is working towards. He setup a police reform survey through the African American Mutual Assistance Network.

The Onalaska Police Department appreciates this kind of community feedback.

"Whether it's good, bad or hopefully constructive criticism that's what we need to be doing," Chief Charles Ashbeck said. "We need to be listening to our community members and are there areas where we can improve on."

He said officers went through special diversity training at UW-La Crosse and the YWCA after seeing how Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020.

"We're trying to keep our eyes open for any type of training that's conducted around the area that we can attend," Chief Ashbeck said.

He encouraged community members to visit, call or comment on the police department's Facebook page with their feedback on interactions with officers.

Adams is also looking for more feedback from anyone. His goal is to present an anonymous survey to Congress in January that pushes for mandatory screening to vet any future recruits from repeating what Derek Chauvin did to Floyd.

