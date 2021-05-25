German regulator probes Google’s market position, data use

BERLIN (AP) — German regulators have launched an investigation into Google’s position in the market, and how the search and advertising giant handles user data. The Federal Cartel Office said Tuesday that it has started proceedings against Google entities in Germany, Ireland and California based on new provisions in German competition law that apply to large digital companies. Similar probes were launched into the activities of Facebook and Amazon in recent months. Under the provisions, which came into force in January, the Federal Cartel Office can ban companies which are of “paramount significance for competition across markets” from engaging in practices deemed to be anti-competitive.