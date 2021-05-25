Hack prompts new security regulations for US pipelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations in the coming days for U.S. pipeline operators following a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The Transportation Security Administration has primary oversight responsibility for the security of the nation’s network of pipelines. A U.S. official says the agency is expected to issue a security directive later this week that will include a requirement that pipeline companies report cyber incidents to the federal government. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the proposal has not yet been publicly released. The directive is expected to prompt concern, if not outright opposition, from private operators wary of increased government regulation.