HOLMEN, Wis.(WXOW)- First place Holmen facing off against Central at Shelby Fields

Holmen's Ellie Kline gets a nice home run straight over the center fielder. Holmen continues an early lead and they go up 3-0 in the third.

Central rallies back though. Avery Rox gets hit with a pitch and drives in the run to tie it 3-3.

Later a sacrifice by Emily Larson brings in Nicole Paulson and Central pulls ahead. Central wins 7-3.