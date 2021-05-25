House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leaders are forcefully condemning GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over her comments comparing House COVID-19 safety measures like masks to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that her words were “appalling” and that Green had belittled “the greatest atrocity committed in history.” Greene, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump, has thrived on stirring controversy and pushing conspiracy theories. But, until now, Republican leaders have proven hesitant to criticize her. They refused to join with Democrats earlier this year when they voted to strip her of committee assignments.