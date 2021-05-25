Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Major Israeli news outlet are calling on Facebook and Twitter to take action against social media posts inciting violence against journalists after a rash of attacks and death threats targeting reporters. In letters sent Tuesday by over a dozen newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, the social media giants were told that “journalists have become a target for incitement, which has put them in clear and present danger,” during the unrest that has wracked the country since the beginning of May. The Israeli media outlets called on Facebook and Twitter to remove offensive posts and “do whatever else is necessary in order to prevent the incitement from spreading and intensifying.”