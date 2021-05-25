Jury finds Des Moines landlord discriminated against some

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County jury has found that a Des Moines landlord discriminated against potential tenants based on their religion and national origin and ordered him to pay $50,000. The Des Moines Register reports the jury award came last week in a lawsuit against Patrick Knueven brought by the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. The commission said it received a complaint in 2015 from a woman who said Knueven treated her unfairly when he saw that she wore a hijab. The commission then carried out an undercover investigation in which various people met with Knueven or toured his properties. The commission said it built a case that Knueven quoted higher rent prices than advertised and acted with hostility toward nonwhite people with foreign accents or who identified as Muslim.