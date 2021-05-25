La Crosse Distilling Co. looks forward to busier and safer summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Distillery staff is excited for more tourists to try their homebrewed beverages and food during the summer months.

As the summer travel season begins, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Anne Sayers toured the state's hotspots including Westby Creamery and the La Crosse Distilling Co.

WEDC noted that even during the pandemic, tourism in Wisconsin still generated more than $17 billion in 2020.

La Crosse Distilling Co. sales director Lee Berken said Sayers' visit was an honor.

"When people bring in guests from out of town or if they have friends visiting it seems like a lot of people are coming down to the distillery as some of their first choices," Berken said. "So it's really rewarding for us to showcase what we've got going on."

Berken said the struggle during the pandemic showed the fragility of the local economy and how important the community support is to sustain it.

This summer, the distiller is adding another barrel-aged stout beer and recently put out a coffee espresso whisky.